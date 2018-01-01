Pedal powered fun and fabrication
Local shop offering bicycle/E-bike repair and custom builds
Pedal Positive is a local bicycle shop located in Englewood, Colorado.
Serving the Denver metro area for over 25 years Pedal Positive focuses on repairs, sales, and custom fabrication.
Lets get you back on your bike with a tune up! We are ready to repair, rebuild or upgrade your current bike!
Interested in a custom ride? Pedal Positive is one of the top builders of bicycle bookmobiles in the US and Canada. With the burgeoning electric bicycle market Pedal Positive has positioned itself to handle the repairs and service work by training and certifying its staff.
At Pedal Positive, we believe in providing sustainable options with the highest level of service and quality customizations. We are committed to furnishing the ideal custom design for any pedal powered project!
F.L.O.W. Library bookmobile
